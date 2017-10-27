Audio: Listen as Mandalay Bay security guard reports 'shots fired' as Las Vegas massacre begins

Raw audio was released Friday of a Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino security guard reporting the early shots of a mass shooting that left 58 dead and about 500 wounded outside the hotel.

On the 24-second recording released by MGM Resorts International, security guard Jesus Campos can be heard talking to a dispatcher about shots being fired on the 32nd floor of the high-rise hotel.

“Hey, there are shots fired in 32-135,” he says.

The number was a reference to the hotel room where gunman Stephen Paddock had collected a large number of weapons and was preparing to open fire on a large crowd gathered across the street for the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Campos was shot in the leg as he approached the room. The 64-year-old gunman had positioned cameras on the hotel room door and on a cart outside, and shot some 200 rounds through the door as Campos was outside, hitting the security guard once, police said.

The 25-year-old Campos has only spoken publicly about the shooting once, on Ellen DeGeneres’ television show, where he described how he had called in his report of shots fired to hotel security after having been shot in the leg.

Neither the police nor the hotel have said when hotel authorities notified police. Paddock’s shooting rampage went on from inside the hotel room for 10 uninterrupted minutes.

There is no time stamp on the audio released by MGM and officials offered no explanation as to why they chose to release it Friday.

It’s been two weeks since law enforcement officials have provided new information about the shooting, and continuing questions about the timeline have invited a wide range of conspiracy theories.

At a news conference on Oct. 13, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said that an earlier timeline released by police, which suggested Paddock had shot Campos at 9:59 p.m., six minutes before he started firing on the crowd, may not have been correct. Instead, Lombardo said, 9:59 p.m. was when the security guard first reported that he’d encountered a doorway that Paddock had blocked.

Both hotel officials and police say Campos reported “shots fired” very shortly after he was shot, and shortly before the fusillade began at 10:05 p.m.

Since there is no time stamp, the new recording neither proves nor disproves that.

CAPTION Las Vegas had had to carefully consider how it markets itself after the Oct. 1 mass shooting. The federal government has released nearly 3,000 documents about President Kennedy's assassination. The Harvey Weinstein scandal has put organizations like SAG-AFTRA in the spotlight. A vehicle drove into a group of protesters outside GOP Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea. Las Vegas had had to carefully consider how it markets itself after the Oct. 1 mass shooting. The federal government has released nearly 3,000 documents about President Kennedy's assassination. The Harvey Weinstein scandal has put organizations like SAG-AFTRA in the spotlight. A vehicle drove into a group of protesters outside GOP Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea. CAPTION Las Vegas had had to carefully consider how it markets itself after the Oct. 1 mass shooting. The federal government has released nearly 3,000 documents about President Kennedy's assassination. The Harvey Weinstein scandal has put organizations like SAG-AFTRA in the spotlight. A vehicle drove into a group of protesters outside GOP Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea. Las Vegas had had to carefully consider how it markets itself after the Oct. 1 mass shooting. The federal government has released nearly 3,000 documents about President Kennedy's assassination. The Harvey Weinstein scandal has put organizations like SAG-AFTRA in the spotlight. A vehicle drove into a group of protesters outside GOP Rep. Ed Royce’s office in Brea. CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib CAPTION The Astros came back against the Dodgers to tie the World Series at a game apiece. What did Harvey Weinstein’s company know about his alleged history of mistreating women? Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. The Interior Department will continue to work with California on its $17-billion water project. The Astros came back against the Dodgers to tie the World Series at a game apiece. What did Harvey Weinstein’s company know about his alleged history of mistreating women? Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. The Interior Department will continue to work with California on its $17-billion water project. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about getting the team ready to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about getting the team ready to play the Houston Astros in the World Series.

david.montero@latimes.com

Twitter: @davemontero