After double execution Monday, Arkansas prepares for one more Thursday as appeals continue

The last inmate set to die under Arkansas' compressed execution timetable looked to state and federal courts Thursday in final bids to save his life.

Kenneth Williams, 38, is scheduled to die Thursday at 7 p.m. CDT. Court filings Thursday afternoon followed two threads: that Arkansas executions this week were so flawed that there is little doubt Williams will suffer as he dies, and that he has an intellectual disability that would make him ineligible for execution.

If Williams dies, it would be Arkansas' fourth execution in eight days after not conducting any since 2005. Two men died in a double execution Monday, the nation's first since 2000.

State officials have said the three executions already conducted — of Ledell Lee, Jack Jones Jr. and Marcel Williams — didn't go awry. And their lawyers told the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday that while tests showed Kenneth Williams might have “low average” intelligence, he didn't cooperate fully with the doctors testing him. They also said Williams' previous lawyers “unequivocally abandoned” a similar claim because testing showed he wasn't intellectually disabled.

Williams' lawyers say he has sickle cell trait, lupus and brain damage, and that the combined maladies could subject him to an exceptionally painful execution in violation of the U.S. Constitution. Arkansas' “one size fits all” execution protocol could leave him in pain after a paralytic agent renders him unable to move,” they say.

“After the state injects Mr. Williams with vecuronium bromide most or all of the manifestations of his extreme pain and suffering will not be discernible to witnesses,” they wrote to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Under Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's initial plan, Arkansas would have put eight men to death in an 11-day period — the nation's fastest pace since the U.S. Supreme Court reauthorized the death penalty in 1976. Courts issued stays for four of the inmates.

In their filing, Williams' lawyers pointed to Monday's execution of Jones, during which his mouth moved after he should have been unconscious. Jones' spiritual advisor called it “a sort of gurgling” while an observer from the state attorney general's office said it was “snoring; deep, deep sleep.” A federal judge dismissed a challenge to the night's second execution, saying Jones' execution did not appear to be “torturous and inhumane,” in violation of constitutional standards.

The inmate's lawyers also cited problems with Monday's second execution, during which Marcel Williams' head tilted back slightly as he breathed deeply and, three minutes after his execution started, his head turned slightly to the left. One witness said it appeared the inmate arched his back. Another said his breathing included “jerky motions.” An Associated Press reporter in the room noted four quick breaths at one point.

Wendy Kelley, the director of the Arkansas Department of Correction, said in an affidavit Thursday that she saw none of that activity.

Kenneth Williams was sentenced to death for killing Cecil Boren, a former deputy warden, after escaping from the Cummins Unit prison in a 500-gallon barrel of hog slop in 1999. He left the prison less than three weeks into a life term for killing University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff cheerleader Dominique Hurd in 1998. At the conclusion of that trial, he taunted the young woman's family by turning to them after the sentence was announced and saying: “You thought I was going to die, didn't you?”

After jumping from the barrel of kitchen scraps, he sneaked along a tree line until reaching Boren's house. He killed Boren, stole guns and Boren's truck, then drove to Missouri. There, he crashed into a water-delivery truck, killing the driver, Michael Greenwood. While in prison, he confessed to killing another person in 1998.