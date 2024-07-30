Advertisement
California

Man serving pimping sentence is killed in California prison

— Inmate Shawn G. Jackson, left —California Department of Corrections
Inmate Shawn G. Jackson, left —California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating the July 28, 2024, death of an incarcerated person at California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility as a homicide. At approximately 1:29 p.m., facility yard officers discovered Shawn G. Jackson Jr. unresponsive. Upon investigation it was determined that incarcerated person Jarvis Richerson , right, battered Jackson rendering him unconscious.
(California Department of Corrections)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
A man serving a prison sentence for pimping was killed by another inmate, California corrections officials announced.

Shawn Jackson Jr., a 21-year-old incarcerated at the California State Prison in Corcoran, died Sunday afternoon after he was allegedly beaten by another inmate, Jarvis Richerson. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Jackson was convicted of pimping in Orange County last year and began serving a four-year prison sentence in September.

He had been arrested at age 19 along with two other men and charged with sex trafficking a young woman and a girl under the age of 16, investigators said at the time.

Richerson, 31, has served numerous sentences for unlawful possession of a weapon. He is currently serving eight years for rape, inflicting corporal injury and assault with a firearm, the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation said.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

