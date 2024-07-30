Man serving pimping sentence is killed in California prison

Inmate Shawn G. Jackson, left —California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating the July 28, 2024, death of an incarcerated person at California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility as a homicide. At approximately 1:29 p.m., facility yard officers discovered Shawn G. Jackson Jr. unresponsive. Upon investigation it was determined that incarcerated person Jarvis Richerson , right, battered Jackson rendering him unconscious.

A man serving a prison sentence for pimping was killed by another inmate, California corrections officials announced.

Shawn Jackson Jr., a 21-year-old incarcerated at the California State Prison in Corcoran, died Sunday afternoon after he was allegedly beaten by another inmate, Jarvis Richerson. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Jackson was convicted of pimping in Orange County last year and began serving a four-year prison sentence in September.

Advertisement

He had been arrested at age 19 along with two other men and charged with sex trafficking a young woman and a girl under the age of 16, investigators said at the time.

Richerson, 31, has served numerous sentences for unlawful possession of a weapon. He is currently serving eight years for rape, inflicting corporal injury and assault with a firearm, the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation said.