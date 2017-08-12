Governor declares state of emergency as brawls break out as white nationalists rally in Virginia

Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency as brawls between white nationalists and counter-protesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday.

As far-right groups gathered for one of their largest demonstrations in at least a decade, groups squared off with sticks and began throwing rocks and other projectiles. Officials declared the event an unlawful assembly and began making arrests.

In some news footage, white nationalists in helmets, who were holding plastic shields, and anti-racism protesters carrying red banners could be seen skirmishing with each other on a city street, with someone spraying what appeared to be a crowd-control substance at the counter-protesters. Virginia state police said pepper spray was being released by crowd members.

Attendees and journalists at the scene had said that police were not intervening to break up many of the fights, which were shared on social media.

Charlottesville city and Abermarle County officials declared a local state of emergency to ask for more law enforcement resources if necessary, citing "imminent threat of civil disturbance, unrest, potential injury to persons, and destruction of public and personal property" in their formal declaration.

