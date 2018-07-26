Advertisement

A $40-million yacht owned by Betsy DeVos' family — one of 10 — is set adrift, causing thousands in damage

By
Jul 26, 2018 | 9:40 AM
| Huron, Ohio
A $40-million yacht owned by Betsy DeVos' family — one of 10 — is set adrift, causing thousands in damage
The family of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, shown in September 2017, owns 10 vessels, including the 163-foot Seaquest. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

Police say someone untied a yacht owned by the family of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in Ohio, causing the vessel to drift into a dock and incur up to $10,000 in damages.

The Blade reports the $40-million, 163-foot yacht was moored at the Huron Boat Basin when the captain reported it became untied around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Advertisement

The vessel, named the Seaquest, struck the dock and ended up with large scratches before the crew was able to get control of it.

DeVos was in Ohio earlier this month to tour a career center and a correctional treatment program. It's unclear why the yacht was in Huron.

The Seaquest is one of 10 vessels owned by the DeVos family.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video.

Betsy DeVos proposes rules that would cut student loan relief by an estimated $13 billion »
Advertisement
Advertisement