5 circus performers seriously injured during high wire practice in Florida

Five circus performers were seriously injured in an accident while practicing a high-wire act Wednesday, authorities said.

The accident involved famed high-wire walker Nik Wallenda and several members of his family. Authorities say Nik Wallenda was not injured.

Sarasota Fire-Rescue spokesman Drew Winchester said the group fell 30 or more feet, and four of the injured suffered trauma.

The group was practicing a high-wire pyramid act Wednesday in a tent for Circus Sarasota, which was set to open on Friday.

Local media reports said Nik Wallenda was the anchor for the pyramid when the accident happened.

Officials said he managed to catch himself and was not among the injured.

Authorities are investigating and said Wallenda may make a statement later Wednesday.

