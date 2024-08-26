Advertisement
Music

TLC’s T-Boz hospitalized for ‘abdominal blockage,’ resulting in concert cancellations

The band TLC performing on a stage with green lights in the background
TLC singer T-Boz, left, experienced “severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps” that led to two shows being canceled.
(Robb Cohen / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share via

TLC put performing on hold this weekend, after singer Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins landed in the hospital after experiencing some unpleasant symptoms.

The “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs” duo, comprised of T-Boz and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, was set to bring its hits to the Great New York State Fair Friday evening but called off its performance shortly before showtime. “Tonight’s TLC performance has been canceled due to T-Boz experiencing symptoms related to food poisoning,” the fair announced Friday on Instagram.

“We wish her a quick recovery,” the statement added.

A day later, TLC shed more light on its reasons for canceling the state fair gig, denying that T-Boz had food poisoning. T-Boz, 54, “experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps,” TLC said in an Instagram story statement, reposted Saturday by the Great New York State Fair.

Advertisement
Josh Homme wears a white t-shirt and black vest as he leans on a soundboard in a studio

Music

Queens of the Stone Age cancels remainder of 2024 shows due to Josh Homme’s illness

Queens of the Stone Age cancels its remaining 2024 shows because of singer Josh Homme’s ongoing medical issues: ‘no choice but to prioritize his health.’

Aug. 23, 2024

“She was immediately seen by a doctor and subsequently taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” the statement said. “Last evening, Tionne was diagnosed with a severe abdominal blockage, necessitating the cancellation of both the Syracuse and Foxwood performances.”

After the Great New York State Fair, TLC was set to join Shaggy for a Saturday performance at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. T-Boz remained “under medical supervision” and was expected to be released Sunday, the statement said.

A representative for TLC did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Monday.

Advertisement

News of TLC’s last-minute cancellations and T-Boz’s hospitalization over the weekend was met with mixed reactions on social media. Several Instagram users slammed the duo for allegedly calling off their state fair show “30 minutes” before the advertised start time. But others voiced support for T-Boz.

Usher smiling and wearing big square sunglasses, a black leather jacket and gloves. He is holding a microphone

Music

Some Usher confessions: R&B icon reveals proposal to TLC’s Chilli, eventual rejection

Usher and TLC singer Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas’ romance in the early aughts could have ended in marriage. But her rejection left the ‘Yeah!’ singer in a ‘great deal of pain.’

Feb. 15, 2024

“We hope all the clowns in the other post making fun of her don’t ever have to experience that kind of medical emergency,” one fan wrote Saturday.

TLC apologized to fans and event promoters for the cancellations and said it is “committed to rescheduling” the canceled shows. The group said it considered the advice of T-Boz’s physician, “who required [T-Boz] to stay in the hospital overnight to undergo a CT scan to assess the severity of her condition.”

Advertisement

“The group appreciates the understanding and support,” the statement said.

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement