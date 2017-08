Explosions reported at Houston chemical plant that lost power in the storm

Two explosions have been reported at a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power amid flooding from Harvey.

According to the Houston Chronicle, a statement from the company says the Harris County Emergency Operations Center reported two explosions and black smoke coming from the Arkema Inc. plant early Thursday.

In a tweet, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes. Nine other deputies drove themselves to the hospital as a precaution, the paper reported.

A spokeswoman for the plant in Crosby, Texas, said late Wednesday that the flooded facility had lost power and backup generators amid flooding, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.

ALSO

How to help the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey

As Harvey breaks rainfall record, Houston imposes a curfew and death toll climbs to 18

A 'crazy difficult' scene at the Houston convention center as thousands of flood victims jostle for shelter