IHOP waitress pulls knife on family after complaint about poor service, police say

Police say a waitress at a New York IHOP pulled a steak knife on a Long Island family after an argument over poor service.

The mother of the family said they were shaken up after she, her husband and their two special needs children were surrounded by the pancake restaurant's wait staff after complaining about poor service. No one was injured.

WNBC-TV reported that the Massapequa IHOP said it is not supposed to discuss the matter with media. A statement released by the franchise owner, Camile Gnolfo, said the business is cooperating with a police investigation.

Authorities say the waitress accused of pulling the knife on Friday morning was arrested on suspicion of menacing and is scheduled in court later this month.

