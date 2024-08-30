Robbery near Langer’s Deli raises safety concerns as owner considers closing eatery
Days after the owner of Langer’s Deli threatened to close the historic establishment because of public-safety concerns, lunchtime patrons got an inkling into what was on his mind.
Around 1:30 Thursday afternoon, a woman was assaulted and robbed near the deli by an assailant who took a chain from her, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The victim was on her way to meet her daughter at a store when she was confronted by a man near MacArthur Park, KTLA 5 reported.
The victim fought back and both fell to the ground; the attacker then ran off with the necklace, police officials told KTLA 5. The victim then ran inside Langer’s Deli to ask for help, KTLA 5 reported.
An Instagram user who was eating at Langer’s at the time of the incident posted a photo of the woman at the restaurant, but incorrectly stated that the robbery had occurred inside the deli.
A caller who reported the robbery to police at 1:34 p.m. described the suspect as a Black male wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, said Kevin Terzes, spokesperson for the LAPD.
Terzes said the initial police report does not specify whether the chain was a necklace or some other type of jewelry.
Last week the deli’s owner, Norm Langer, told The Times that he’s considering closing his 77-year-old establishment because of a proliferation of drug activity, crime and encampments in the area that he and other merchants are tired of dealing with.
