Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $868 million

No winning lottery ticket was sold for the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the estimated jackpot climbs to $868 million.
Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $667-million prize Tuesday night. The numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9.
The next drawing will be Friday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
The largest lottery jackpot was a $1.6-billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.
The current Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since July, when some California office workers won $543 million.
The odds of winning the jackpot aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers is 1 in 302.5 million.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)
6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)
7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)
8. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)
9. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018 (one ticket, California)
10. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)