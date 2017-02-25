28 injured as car plows into Mardi Gras parade crowd in New Orleans

At least one person was taken into custody Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a crowd watching a parade in New Orleans and injured 28 people, police said.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said that authorities do not suspect terrorism and that the person in custody is being investigated on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The crash was reported about 6:45 p.m. during the Endymion parade, a pre-Mardi Gras event in the Mid-City section.

One woman at the scene told the New Orleans Advocate that a silver truck whisked by her just feet away as she was walking through the intersection.

"I felt a rush it was so fast,” Carrie Kinsella said.

Kourtney McKinnis, 20, told the Advocate that the driver of the truck seemed almost unaware of what he had just done.

"He was just kind of out of it," she said.

