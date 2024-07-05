12-year-old girl killed, nine others injured in multi-car crash in South L.A.

A multi-vehicle crash killed a young girl and left nine others hospitalized in South Los Angeles on Friday night.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the area of the intersection of East Century and Avalon boulevards around 6 p.m., after a driver attempting a U-turn and two other cars were involved in a crash, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 12-year-old girl, who officers believe was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, the spokesperson said.

One of the drivers was trapped in her car following the collision and had to be extricated by firefighters, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive, authorities said.

Eight other people — five adults and three children — were injured and transported taken to a hospital in either fair or moderate condition. None of their injuries were expected to be life-threatening, the LAPD spokesperson said.