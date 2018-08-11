Airline worker steals a plane and takes off from Seattle airport, then crashes after doing stunts

A “suicidal” airline mechanic stole an empty Alaska Airlines airplane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington on Friday night, and the National Guard scrambled two fighter jets to chase the aircraft, which crashed on an island in Puget Sound, officials said.
No passengers were aboard the 76-seat Horizon Air Q400 turboprop plane, which was stolen by a 29-year-old Horizon Air mechanic from Pierce County, according to airline and law enforcement officials.
The plane made an authorized takeoff from the airport around 8 p.m. and crashed on Ketron Island after the renegade pilot bantered erratically with air-traffic controllers who pleaded with him to land the plane, according to officials and dispatch audio.
“This is probably jail time for life, huh?” said the mechanic, identified on the radio as Rich, according to dispatch audio reviewed by the Seattle Times. “I would hope it is for a guy like me.”
“Oh, Richard,” said an air-traffic controller, “We’re not going to worry or think about that. But could you start a left turn please?”
The mechanic added: “I’ve got a lot of people that care about me. It’s going to disappoint them to hear that I did this. I would like to apologize to each and every one of them. Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose, I guess. Never really knew it, until now.”
At another point, the mechanic said: "I'm gonna land it, in a safe kind of manner. I think I'm gonna try to do a barrel roll, and if that goes good, I'm just gonna nose down and call it a night."
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that it was “not a terrorist incident” but that F-15 fighter jets had scrambled out of Portland to intercept the runaway passenger plane.
The fighter jets were traveling so quickly that at least one of them broke the sound barrier and caused a sonic boom that some onlookers mistook for an explosion, according to the sheriff’s department.
“The responding fighter pilots flew alongside the aircraft and were ready to do whatever was needed to protect us, but in the end the man flying the stolen plane crashed on Ketron Island,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement, who said the jets belonged to the Air National Guard from Washington and Oregon.
“Those pilots are trained for moments like tonight and showed they are ready and capable,” Inslee said.
Helicopter footage from KIRO-TV showed flames on Ketron Island where the plane was believed to have crashed.