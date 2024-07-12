Three injured at San Francisco airport after American Airlines plane on runway fills with smoke

FILE - An American Airlnes plane is shown on the tarmac from an outdoor terrace and observation deck at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Three passengers aboard an American Airlines flight at San Francisco International Airport were injured Friday afternoon after they were forced to flee the aircraft on the runway after the cabin filled with smoke, officials said.

“American Airlines Flight 2045 from Miami was taxiing to the gate when the crew reported smoke in the cabin,” San Francisco Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Baxter said. “The aircraft was evacuated and SFFD responded to extinguish the smoke source. Passengers are being transported back to the terminal. Three minor injuries reported from the evacuation, one of which required medical transport.”

Passenger Mati Cesario reported on the social media platform X that the issue arose just before take-off sometime after 12:30 p.m. and passengers were forced to escape on inflatable emergency ramps.

“It was desperate until someone opened the middle door and we were able to escape as we were all blocked in the hallway. Some people slightly injured,” Cesario said in their post.

It was unclear what caused smoke to fill the cabin. American Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the incident.