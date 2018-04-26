Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files until 2021

Trump gave the CIA, FBI and other agencies a deadline of April 24 to release the last remaining documents related to the investigation into President Kennedy's assassination by Lee Harvey Oswald on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas. Last year, Trump, who once suggested Sen. Ted Cruz's father played a role in the assassination, promised he was going to release the entirety of the 5 million pages of records, most of which have been available since the late 1990s.