Police search for man they say killed University of Utah student

By Associated Press
Oct 22, 2018 | 11:10 PM
| SALT LAKE CITY

Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed a University of Utah student outside a dormitory on campus, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The female student's body was found in a car, University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin said. The man they are searching for and the student had “a previous relationship,” Wahlin said.

The man is 37 years old, about 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie.

“We've got the campus secure at this point in time,” Wahlin told the Tribune shortly after 11 p.m.

Last month, an ex-convict pleaded guilty to killing a University of Utah student from China using a gun stolen after another slaying. Austin Boutain, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He and his wife were charged with hatching a carjacking plot that led to the October 2017 death of Chenwei Guo.

