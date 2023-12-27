Woman killed with sledgehammer at El Camino College on Christmas Eve. Motive still a mystery

Authorities are seeking the motive in the killing of an unidentified woman at Torrance’s El Camino College on Christmas Eve. A man suspected of attacking her with a sledgehammer is in custody.

The slaying of an unidentified woman at Torrance’s El Camino College on Christmas Eve by a sledgehammer-wielding man is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The department described the victim only as an Asian woman between the ages of 60 and 65.

Authorities believe that she had been collecting recyclables and that Jeffery Davis, described by sheriff’s personnel as a 40-year-old man, attacked the victim on Sunday around 7:08 a.m.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries the following day.

El Camino College campus police first responded to the scene, and worked with the Sheriff’s Department to find and arrest Davis shortly after the incident.

Authorities believe that Davis acted alone, and say no one else was injured in the attack.

El Camino College police would not say whether Davis or the woman were students, and forwarded all inquiries to the Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to questions.

The 33,000-student community college was on a winter recess at the time of the slaying, and does not resume classes until Jan. 4.