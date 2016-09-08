Democrats use Reagan children to attack Trump before his running mate’s speech

Hours before GOP vice presidential nominee Mike Pence was to speak Thursday at President Reagan’s library, Democrats blasted out a video of the late president’s three living children excoriating Donald Trump.

“My father would be appalled. I’m certainly appalled on behalf of my father and the Reagan family,” Michael Reagan, the most prominent conservative of the children, says in the Democratic National Committee video, which is a compilation of news clips. He goes on to say that his father never demeaned people, and says in an older clip from before California's June primary that he would not vote for Trump in that race.

Patti Davis, who had a long, contentious history with her parents, notes the assassination attempt on her father as she castigates Trump for his suggestion that 2nd Amendment supporters could deal with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and her judicial selections.

And Ron Reagan, an unabashed liberal, says his father would be “humiliated and embarrassed” by what has happened to his party.

Trump “is a man who knows nothing about the world and cannot be president of the United States. That amounts to a national emergency,” Ron Reagan says.

Reagan had two other children, Maureen, who died in 2001, and Christine, who lived one day after she was born in 1947.