Pence to compare Reagan’s legacy with Trump’s vision in Simi Valley speech

GOP vice presidential nominee Mike Pence will compare President Reagan’s legacy with running mate Donald Trump’s vision in a speech at the late president’s library in Simi Valley on Thursday.

“You’re going to hear the governor making the case that the message that Ronald Reagan brought to America in the '70’s and '80s is very salient today: the need to strengthen our economy, the need to strengthen our military, the need to improve our standing in the world,” said Marc Lotter, a spokesman for Pence; "the themes of a better America that Ronald Reagan first brought in the late '70’s and '80’s and what you hear from Donald Trump in making America great again today.”

Lotter said Pence, the governor of Indiana, will also compare President Carter’s tenure with President Obama's.

These are frequent talking points for Republican politicians who make the pilgrimage to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, a popular stop on the conservative speaking circuit. The sprawling mountaintop library and its grounds are also the site of the graves of the former president and wife Nancy, a portion of the Berlin Wall, a replica of the Oval Office and the plane that served as Air Force One during Reagan’s presidency.

Lotter said the nation’s 40th president has a special place in Pence’s heart because Reagan prompted Pence to switch from a Democrat to a Republican. The Pence family visited the library about a decade ago as tourists.

This time, accompanied by daughter Charlotte, Pence plans to pay his respects at the Reagans’ burial site before he delivers his 10 a.m. speech. Afterward, he will head to Bakersfield for a fundraiser.