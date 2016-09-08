Trump bucks recent GOP nominee trend of speaking at Reagan Library

Delivering a major speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum is a rite of passage for recent GOP presidential nominees. But Donald Trump has so far bucked the tradition that many of his predecessors and other top Republican leaders have followed since the sprawling library’s opening.

Instead, Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, will speak at the library Thursday morning, comparing Reagan’s legacy with Trump’s vision for the future.

Trump has been invited to speak at the Simi Valley library, a frequent stop on the conservative speaking circuit, but has so far declined because he has not been able to fit it into his schedule, said Melissa Giller, the library’s spokeswoman. He did participate in a GOP primary debate there in 2015.

Mitt Romney, the 2012 nominee, spoke at the library in May 2010. Arizona Sen. John McCain, the party standard-bearer in 2008, spoke there in September 1999 and in June 2006, before his two presidential bids. Former President George W. Bush spoke there in 1999, the year before he was first elected to the White House, and again in 2010.

Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole, the party’s 1996 nominee, did not speak at the library till after he had lost. And former President George H.W. Bush attended the library’s opening in November 1999, but has never spoken there, though he did accept the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award at a nearby hotel in 2007.