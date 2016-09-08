Donald Trump will stop in Cleveland, Ohio today. Hillary Clinton heads to Kansas City, Mo., for the National Baptist Convention.
- Voters are finding it harder than usual to commit this election cycle
- Donald Trump tweets that sexual assaults in the military happen when men and women serve together
- Trump says he's open to allowing those in the country illegally to stay if they join military
- A 2009 email exchange between Colin Powell and Hillary Clinton is released
Watch live: Hillary Clinton speaks to reporters the morning after military town hall
Latest updates
Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times