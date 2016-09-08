Who does Islamic State want to see elected? Clinton and Trump point to each other

It's become a back-and-forth about whom the terrorists want to see elected president.

Hillary Clinton insists that Islamic State extremists are "rooting" for Donald Trump. But he says the group would "love" to see Clinton in office.

In a bold proclamation on Thursday, Clinton suggested that the terrorist group is "praying" that Trump is elected president.

Clinton told an Israeli television station that members of Islamic State are imploring, "Please, Allah, make Trump president of America," adding they are "rooting for Donald Trump's victory."

During a news conference earlier in the day, Clinton said Islamic State has "said that they hope [Trump] is the president because it would give even more motivation to every jihadi."

The comments from Clinton, which were dismissed by Trump aides as dishonest, came a day after the two appeared back-to-back at a town hall on foreign policy and veterans issues.

During the forum, Trump struggled to offer specifics on how he would defeat Islamic State terrorists, only noting that he would seek advice from a team of generals and national security experts.

Last year, shortly after Trump called for a ban on all Muslims from entering the country, Clinton said the billionaire businessman was becoming Islamic State's "best recruiter."