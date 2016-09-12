Today: For Once, Trump Cedes the Spotlight to Clinton. The Children of 9/11 Grow Up.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.
TOP STORIES
For Once, Trump Cedes the Spotlight to Clinton
Hillary Clinton’s weekend started with Republican outrage over her statement that half of Donald Trump’s supporters belong in a “basket of deplorables.” By the end, the talk was all about her health. An abrupt departure from a Sept. 11 ceremony in New York, along with video of a wobbly Clinton, eventually led her doctor to announce that the nominee has pneumonia. In a race between two of the oldest candidates ever to seek the White House, we’re sure to hear much more about their health — but how much will they reveal?
More Politics
-- The latest USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll shows Clinton with a lopsided lead over Trump in California, but weaknesses with younger voters suggest problems that could thwart her campaign in more contested states.
-- The poll also shows Kamala Harris firmly ahead in the race for California’s U.S. Senate seat, with Loretta Sanchez struggling to beat “none of the above.” But more than a third of voters still “don’t know” which candidate they’ll pick.
-- How a congressional race in Santa Barbara became one of the most expensive in the country.
The Children of 9/11 Grow Up
The nation marked the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Sunday with ceremonies, prayers and countless other memorials remembering the 2,977 who were killed. By the count of survivors’ groups, they left behind 3,051 children under the age of 18. The infants are now high schoolers; those who were older are marking life’s milestones. Every day, they deal with the pain of having lost a parent.
More About 9/11
-- Some responders might be sick and not even know it. Officials are urging them to reach out.
-- "This story has to be told": Shanksville, Pa., will never forget 9/11.
-- L.A. firefighters remember 9/11 victims and rescuers at a Hollywood memorial.
A Deadly Year in San Bernardino
Last year, San Bernardino gained worldwide attention when a terrorist attack killed 14 people and injured 22 others. This year, away from the spotlight, the city is seeing a surge in violence unlike any it has faced in decades: 150 shootings and 47 slayings so far. That’s almost as many homicides as Oakland, which has twice the population. “It’s like everyone is on edge, and nobody really knows how we’re going to fix this,” said one resident who knew three of those killed this year.
A Shot Across the Bow?
To anti-vaccination advocates, Dr. Robert Sears is a hero who has written a popular book about immunization alternatives. To the Medical Board of California, he committed “gross negligence” when he wrote a doctor’s note saying a 2-year-old boy should have “no more routine childhood vaccines for the duration of his childhood.” The accusation is once again stirring up the fight over mandatory vaccinations.
The Bookseller on the Bridge
As an orphan in South Africa, Sandile Mavimbela could have easily fallen into a life of crime and drugs. He was already running with the wrong crowd when he met a man who taught him the secondhand book trade. With that, his life as a bookseller began — on a bridge over a rail yard in Johannesburg. Convincing customers to buy is one thing; persuading some white thrift store owners to supply a black man with books at a decent price is another.
OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND
-- The Marines wouldn't take him. So Levi Shirley went to war on his own.
-- Going against the grain after the Orlando attack, an LGBT group embraces guns.
-- The U.S.-Russia deal on Syria will test the influence of big powers and the convictions of those on the ground.
-- Steve Lopez: How ordinary folks waged a battle against money and power at Newport Banning Ranch.
-- After a man convicted of murdering a woman goes free, questions linger over why he was charged in the first place.
-- The Dodgers’ Rich Hill was seven innings into a perfect game. So why was he taken out?
-- Mary McNamara: True crime stories on TV can be an art, but they remain queasy entertainment.
-- Placido Domingo, Van Morrison, Baryshnikov: Your don't-miss guide to arts and culture this fall.
CALIFORNIA
-- Pomona has settled a lawsuit over the confiscation of homeless people's property.
-- After a summer of deaths and arrests at rave concerts, solutions are hard to find.
-- As two all-girls schools open in L.A. this year, a motto emerges: “We want you to know your voice matters.”
-- Meet the small, gray songbird that has restricted so much California coastal development.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- “Sully,” the dramatic retelling of the “Miracle on the Hudson” landing, took off at the box office.
-- Two days into the official “The Birth of a Nation” Oscar tour, the elephant in the room was finally acknowledged.
-- Photos: See who turned up at The Times’ photo booth at the Toronto International Film Festival.
-- Mike Love’s autobiography, “Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy,” makes for a pretty good beach read.
-- Why would Turner Broadcasting cancel a beloved TV show?
-- Transgender activist and actress Alexis Arquette has died at age 47.
NATION-WORLD
-- Partisanship is playing an increasing role when voting laws are challenged in federal court.
-- China’s strategy on North Korea’s nuclear tests: Complain but do little else.
-- After two recent bombings, holiday crowds stay away from a once-bustling neighborhood in Baghdad.
-- In Mexico, protesters took to the streets to rally against same-sex marriage.
-- Let the “Star Trek” jokes begin: The U.S. Navy’s futuristic Zumwalt destroyer costs $4.4 billion and is commanded by Capt. James Kirk.
BUSINESS
-- Tesla says its Autopilot technology will shift primarily to radar, not just cameras, to help avoid collisions.
-- The for-profit college boom has gone bust, leaving thousands of students in limbo.
-- How to avoid hiring a Madoff-like financial advisor.
SPORTS
-- The Rams and 49ers are ready to renew an old L.A.-San Francisco rivalry.
-- Stan Wawrinka’s persistence and patience pay off with a four-hour, four-set victory at the U.S. Open.
OPINION
-- Hillary Clinton's worrisome wobble.
-- Fifteen years after the Sept. 11 attacks, most Americans are afraid of but not panicked by terrorism.
-- Why do people drink so much tomato juice on airplanes?
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
-- A story of love and heroism on 9/11. (The New Yorker)
-- A look back at The Times’ witness to history when apartheid unraveled in South Africa. (Nieman Storyboard)
-- When spacecraft get cute personalities. (CBC)
ONLY IN CALIFORNIA
As any “Star Wars” fan can tell you, the Force “binds the galaxy together” — even those with different political views. At least that’s one explanation for how Republican Assemblywoman Ling-Ling Chang and liberal-leaning Mark Hamill of Luke Skywalker fame teamed up to crack down on items with fake celebrity signatures. Under a law that goes into effect next year, an autographed collectible sold in California must be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.
Please send comments and ideas to Davan Maharaj.