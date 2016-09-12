Today: For Once, Trump Cedes the Spotlight to Clinton. The Children of 9/11 Grow Up.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

For Once, Trump Cedes the Spotlight to Clinton

Hillary Clinton’s weekend started with Republican outrage over her statement that half of Donald Trump’s supporters belong in a “basket of deplorables.” By the end, the talk was all about her health. An abrupt departure from a Sept. 11 ceremony in New York, along with video of a wobbly Clinton, eventually led her doctor to announce that the nominee has pneumonia. In a race between two of the oldest candidates ever to seek the White House, we’re sure to hear much more about their health — but how much will they reveal?

More Politics

-- The latest USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll shows Clinton with a lopsided lead over Trump in California, but weaknesses with younger voters suggest problems that could thwart her campaign in more contested states.

-- The poll also shows Kamala Harris firmly ahead in the race for California’s U.S. Senate seat, with Loretta Sanchez struggling to beat “none of the above.” But more than a third of voters still “don’t know” which candidate they’ll pick.

-- How a congressional race in Santa Barbara became one of the most expensive in the country.

The Children of 9/11 Grow Up

The nation marked the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Sunday with ceremonies, prayers and countless other memorials remembering the 2,977 who were killed. By the count of survivors’ groups, they left behind 3,051 children under the age of 18. The infants are now high schoolers; those who were older are marking life’s milestones. Every day, they deal with the pain of having lost a parent.

More About 9/11

-- Some responders might be sick and not even know it. Officials are urging them to reach out.

-- "This story has to be told": Shanksville, Pa., will never forget 9/11.

-- L.A. firefighters remember 9/11 victims and rescuers at a Hollywood memorial.

A Deadly Year in San Bernardino

Last year, San Bernardino gained worldwide attention when a terrorist attack killed 14 people and injured 22 others. This year, away from the spotlight, the city is seeing a surge in violence unlike any it has faced in decades: 150 shootings and 47 slayings so far. That’s almost as many homicides as Oakland, which has twice the population. “It’s like everyone is on edge, and nobody really knows how we’re going to fix this,” said one resident who knew three of those killed this year.

A Shot Across the Bow?

To anti-vaccination advocates, Dr. Robert Sears is a hero who has written a popular book about immunization alternatives. To the Medical Board of California, he committed “gross negligence” when he wrote a doctor’s note saying a 2-year-old boy should have “no more routine childhood vaccines for the duration of his childhood.” The accusation is once again stirring up the fight over mandatory vaccinations.

The Bookseller on the Bridge

As an orphan in South Africa, Sandile Mavimbela could have easily fallen into a life of crime and drugs. He was already running with the wrong crowd when he met a man who taught him the secondhand book trade. With that, his life as a bookseller began — on a bridge over a rail yard in Johannesburg. Convincing customers to buy is one thing; persuading some white thrift store owners to supply a black man with books at a decent price is another.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- The Marines wouldn't take him. So Levi Shirley went to war on his own.

-- Going against the grain after the Orlando attack, an LGBT group embraces guns.

-- The U.S.-Russia deal on Syria will test the influence of big powers and the convictions of those on the ground.

-- Steve Lopez: How ordinary folks waged a battle against money and power at Newport Banning Ranch.

-- After a man convicted of murdering a woman goes free, questions linger over why he was charged in the first place.