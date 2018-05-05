Dinner and a movie

As part of this month's progressive dinner party, not only do we have food but also movies about food. To help with that, this week our restaurant critic lists 10 of his favorite high-calorie films. If you want food on your plate rather than your screen, we tour four pretty great local fried chicken joints. We have the announcement of this year's Restaurant of the Year. And, perhaps most importantly, we have a story about those for whom getting food at all is a constant issue. As we celebrate the dining scene in this city, let's not forget that there are many, many folks who can't access the restaurants we champion or the kitchens we take for granted. Have a good weekend.