Dining on MTN time and searching for Thai Elvis

It's the last weekend of our food festival, which ends when the month does. So we have a few stories about some of the visiting chefs, including Attica's Ben Shewry, who confesses his fondness for green ants, and Central's Virgilio Martinez, who considers the humble potato. For restaurants closer to home, Jonathan Gold reviews MTN in Venice, and we go in search of a man (or men) who performs Elvis Presley covers on the Thai restaurant circuit. Did that get your attention? Yeah. So go queue up some old Presley songs and, as it were, turn the page.