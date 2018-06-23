The best restaurants in the world, and in local malls

As we come to the end of June already, we also have a full recipe box, with sangria recipes, fried chicken recipes, recipes that celebrate Juneteenth, variations on the martini, and, of course, the permanent recipe box that is our California Cookbook database. A reminder that, if you’re a fan of our SOS columns, or if there’s a dish you’ve had recently at a restaurant that you keep dreaming about making at home, let us know and we’ll try to get and run the recipe. (David Chang, if you’re reading this: I’d dearly love your recipe for jumeokbap. Already got the box of gloves!) Enjoy your weekend and, come to think of it, if you’re watching England play Panama tomorrow, our Royal Wedding recipes could work for that too.