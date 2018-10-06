Paella, pears and pints

After a brief, fire-related closure, Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne’s wine bar A.O.C. reopened a few days ago; a new pizzeria debuts in Culver City; and, if you love both cocktails and Art Deco architecture, two new bars just opened in Union Station. We have a first look at another new restaurant in Highland Park, a neighborhood that has lately been a magnet for chefs. And we check in with a chef in Irvine whose own restaurant itinerary reads like that of a Michelin inspector: She not only dines at many of the world’s best restaurants, she also interviews their chefs, attends their food conferences, and wants to start one of her own.