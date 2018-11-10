A Thanksgiving of excess, sheet pans and cans

If you’re wanting traditional but maybe less labor-intensive, we tell you how to do the whole thing, or most of it, on sheet pans. Sure, your turkey will be a bit less Norman Rockwell, but it’s a super fun way of orchestrating the menu. As for the pie, we advocate for opening a can or two of pumpkin and focusing your attention on a good crust instead of puréeing your own pumpkin. In other news, we have stories about a new ramen shop and the retirement of the woman who helped define farmers markets in this city. Enjoy your weekend.