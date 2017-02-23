Trump directives rattle L.A.'s undocumented immigrants

Good morning. It’s Thursday, Feb. 23, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Trump’s orders shake communities

Undocumented immigrants in the Los Angeles area are being “forced to rethink their daily routines and rewrite their futures” as they make sense of the sweeping executive orders signed by President Trump on immigration. There had previously been a reprieve for some of these residents under then-President Obama, but now, “There’s no salvation for anyone,” said Juan Rosas of Huntington Park. Los Angeles Times

Fewer Dreamers apply for college aid

The chilling effect of President Trump’s immigration policies is far reaching. “Far fewer students than last year have applied for financial aid through the California Dream Act so far this year” even as state officials attempt to assure these students without immigration papers that they will be protected. Los Angeles Times

More Trump reaction

State Supt. of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson said the state will continue to protect the rights of transgender students even after the Trump administration rolled back protections that had been instituted under President Obama. Los Angeles Times

San Jose flooding

San Jose was hit by some of the worst floods the area had seen in a century, and to make matters worse, there was little warning of this impending disaster. With public anger growing, local officials acknowledged miscalculations and vowed a full investigation. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Olympic troubles: The International Olympic Committee will choose between Paris and Los Angeles to host the 2024 Olympics. Two gold-medal-winning American sprinters believe that the controversial policies of President Trump will make it impossible for the City of Angels to get the competition. The Independent

A Boyle Heights brawl: A fight over gentrification in Boyle Heights has claimed a victim: an arts nonprofit, which had opened in the neighborhood last year. “Our young nonprofit struggled to survive through constant attacks,” the co-founders of the PSSST said in a statement. Los Angeles Times

Go West: The offices of High Times — a magazine devoted to all things marijuana — are moving out west to new space in the mid-Wilshire district. The Mercury News

Reaching toward the clouds: The skyline of Los Angeles has been rapidly changing with new buildings going up everywhere, and more are on their way. Here’s a map of some of the planned developments that can be classified as skyscrapers. Curbed LA

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Lawmaker faces the fire: As anger grows about a raft of President Trump’s proposals, Republican lawmakers across the country have been assiduously avoiding town halls with constituents, but not Rep. Tom McClintock. He hosted a meeting Tuesday with more than 600 people, “many of them shouting and waving protest signs.” Politico

Plus: The town hall meeting, a throwback to a time of more intimate connection, has become in the social media age a political organizing tool, a piece of performance theater and a worldwide stage. Los Angeles Times

Goodbye to all that … manufacturing work: A new report finds that manufacturing jobs in L.A. have dropped off dramatically and have been replaced by lower-paying gigs in industries like food service. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

Baca back in court: Lee Baca is back in court this week gearing up for a retrial on charges that he obstructed an FBI investigation. The first trial of the former L.A. County sheriff resulted in a mistrial after all but one of the jurors voted to acquit him on charges alleging that he tried to thwart a federal probe concerning widespread abuse and corruption by deputies working in county jails. Los Angeles Times

Anaheim encounter: About 300 demonstrators took to the streets of Anaheim to protest a day after an off-duty Los Angeles police officer fired his gun during a confrontation with a group of teenagers there. Videos purportedly showing the encounter spread online. Los Angeles Times

Sheriff’s deputy in trouble: A former L.A. County sheriff’s deputy pleaded no contest to killing his former neighbor in Sylmar, and he could serve 25 years to life in prison. Los Angeles Times

More details about a young victim: The 8-year-old victim of a shooting in Pomona earlier this week “was a playful brother whose family adopted him from Taiwan.” The family of Jonah Min Hwang started a fundraising page to help cover costs of the boy’s funeral. Los Angeles Times

DROUGHT AND CLIMATE