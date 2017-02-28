The North Hollywood shootout 20 years later

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, Feb. 28, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Looking back at North Hollywood shootout

Today is the 20th anniversary of the North Hollywood shootout, and the Los Angeles Times’ longest-tenured reporter, Doug Smith, who was the lead writer on the paper’s coverage, looks back on how that event changed the LAPD and policing in the city. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Here’s a good visual retrospective of that day’s events. “They looked like monsters,” one cop at the scene recalls. NBC4

Affordable housing under fire

President Trump is expected to offer more details on his proposed tax plan tonight in a speech before Congress. Affordable housing developers in the state are waiting anxiously, because Trump’s “promise to cut business tax rates has large banks and other investors backing away from a tax credit program that reduces what companies owe in taxes in exchange for investing in low-income housing projects.” Los Angeles Times

​More Oscars fallout

The reputation of PricewaterhouseCoopers may take a hit after the accounting firm botched the best picture reveal. PwC, as it’s commonly known, “went from being a venerable partner of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to a punchline.” Los Angeles Times

How it went down:​​ Here’s the play-by-play of what went wrong when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway incorrectly proclaimed that “La La Land” had won the best picture award. Los Angeles Times

Photographer fame: Los Angeles Times photographer Al Seib snapped an iconic crowd shot as the best picture escapade unfolded. Here’s what he saw and heard. Los Angeles Times

L.A. AT LARGE

Garcetti and sanctuary cities: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been a very public face in the opposition to President Trump’s immigration policies. But Garcetti’s government hasn’t fully embraced the sanctuary movement and continues to collaborate with ICE to the consternation of many immigrant rights groups. The Intercept

The growing poverty gap: In Los Angeles County, 30% of young children lived below the California Poverty Measure line, which takes into account cost of living and social program benefits, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. But the vast county also included the lowest and highest poverty rates for the state: from 4% in Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach to 68% in the southeastern section of downtown Los Angeles. Orange County Register

A new airport terminal: Mayor Garcetti and other city leaders came together Monday to break ground on construction of a new $1.6-billion terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. Los Angeles Times

Help for the homeless: Los Angeles County is short more than 2,000 beds for homeless shelters, and the Board of Supervisors is taking up a proposal to study how to rapidly expand shelters across the county. KPCC

Deadly plane crash: A small plane carrying five people who were returning home to San Jose after a cheerleading competition in Anaheim crashed into a Riverside neighborhood. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

A City Council race to watch: Once the underdog in his first run for City Council four years ago, Mitch O’Farrell is now fending off a pack of underdogs nipping at his heels — criticizing him on a host of issues but most loudly on his view of development, which they say is too permissive. Los Angeles Times

State GOP in winter: The California Republican Party continues to be in the wilderness with Democrats controlling both chambers of the Legislature along with the governor’s office. Still, coming off President Trump’s victory, the state GOP bigwigs say they are feeling good. Los Angeles Times

Another hot race to watch: With a $400-million overhaul of the waterfront under consideration, the race to become Redondo Beach’s mayor is heating up. The Daily Breeze

CRIME AND COURTS

Homicides on the rise: Slayings in San Diego were up for the third year in a row, and police leaders are struggling to pinpoint a reason for the rise. San Diego Union-Tribune

Killer goes away for life: A Santa Cruz County Superior Court judge sentenced a Nuestra Familia gang kingpin to life without parole for the 2006 murder of a local mechanic. The Mercury News

DROUGHT AND CLIMATE