Tens of thousands turn Los Angeles Marathon into festive event

Good morning. It’s Monday, March 20, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
And the newest sanctuary city is…
“Sanctuary cities” have been sprouting all over the country over the last several years. These locales tend to be heavily Latino and fearful of mass deportations. Well, the latest city to join this club is different. It’s Malibu, which is nearly 92% white. Still, the city designated itself a sanctuary city last week after an acrimonious debate, which reflected the national divide on immigration in this country. Los Angeles Times
Plus: This element of the Trump immigration agenda might even get some pushback from Pete Wilson. Los Angeles Times
Marathon day in L.A.
Nearly 25,000 runners participated in the L.A. Marathon on Sunday, and about 500,000 spectators were expected on the streets to watch the runners whiz by. It was a serious athletic event with two Kenyans winning in the elite men’s and women’s divisions, but it was also a festive celebration with flags flying and revelers from around the world. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Here are the best photos from around the L.A. Marathon. Los Angeles Times
Also: Check out this 360-degree video of runners passing by. Los Angeles Times
Trapped in Big Sur
Los Angeles Times columnist Robin Abcarian commandeered a helicopter to survey the damage and talk with people in Big Sur who have basically been trapped for more than a month by a broken bridge on one side and various mud and rock slides on the other. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
A doctor’s fear: Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez spent some time with Jonathan LoPresti, who has been a doctor at L.A. County-USC Medical Center for 36 years. The doctor cares for the region’s neediest patients, and Trump’s healthcare proposals have him very nervous, Lopez learns. Los Angeles Times
One-woman show: L.A.’s breakfast taco queen has quite the story. Eater Los Angeles
Looking back: When Hollywood’s biggest stars needed a scandal to disappear before it ruined them, they called these PR maestros. Known as “fixers,” they are the people who buried this town’s biggest scandals. Atlas Obscura
The gangs of L.A.: Here are some classic photos of Los Angeles’ gangs. The idea of the “gangbanger” preoccupied American culture for decades. Now that its influence on the public imagination has waned, one photographer has returned to gang members he once profiled to see how their lives have changed through the years. New York Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
A waiter is fired: An upscale restaurant in Huntington Beach has fired a waiter who asked four Latinas for “proof of residency” before he would serve them. Los Angeles Times
The judges are coming: More immigration judges are being sent to California and several other border states amid the Trump administration’s deportation crackdown. Associated Press
Who will do the farming? California farms are increasingly worried that they will not be able to find enough workers amid Trump’s immigration crackdown. Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Mr. Brown goes to Washington: Gov. Jerry Brown rarely travels outside the state, but he’s heading to Washington, D.C., this week in his first trip to the nation’s capital since Donald Trump was elected. Politico
Vacation home tax break on the chopping block: In an effort to spur the creation of more affordable housing, lawmakers are considering a bill that would end a tax break for people who own vacation homes. The gains made from closing this loophole — at least $220 million annually, according to initial estimates by the state Franchise Tax Board — would be funneled to the state’s affordable housing program. Cal Matters
More time to cross, please: Pedestrians in California cities are asking for traffic signals to be changed to allow them a head start to get into the crosswalk before cars can go. Sacramento Bee
CRIME AND COURTS
A crazy case: Columnist Scott Herhold breaks down one of the strangest crimes he’s seen in the Bay Area in the last decade. Herhold writes: “Two things made the case extraordinary. The first was the colossal mistake of the Vallejo police, who initially dismissed [Denise] Huskins’ ordeal as a hoax. The second was the background of the defendant, a former Marine who graduated from Harvard Law School.” The Mercury News
Two disgraced sheriffs: Former Orange County Sheriff Mike Carona and former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca were two sheriffs who rode a wave of desire to see their departments reformed. In the end, they both exited in disgrace. Los Angeles Times
Bicyclist killed: A bicyclist was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in unincorporated Anaheim on Sunday morning, leading to a predawn chase that ended with a crash in Seal Beach. Los Angeles Times
THE ENVIRONMENT
The problem with that snow: In the Sierra Nevadas, skiers are overjoyed by the record snowfall. But “the deluge has disrupted the Lake Tahoe resort community that straddles California and Nevada.” Wall Street Journal
Artificial reef problems: Here’s why environmentalists are skeptical of a plan to build an artificial reef off the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The Daily Breeze
A bee problem: Bee deaths are through the roof during this year’s pollination season, and farmers are wondering why. Fresno Bee
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
A banner weekend: Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” brought in an estimated $170 million this weekend to become the biggest box-office opener so far this year and the seventh-best movie debut ever. Los Angeles Times
Make a reservation: Fifteen restaurants from across the state have been included on OpenTable’s “Top 100 Hot Spot Restaurants in America” list. See what they are here. Patch
Weed in wine country: The state’s marijuana industry is beginning to grow rapidly in wine country. New York Times
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: partly cloudy Monday, rainy Tuesday. San Diego: partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday. Sacramento and San Francisco area: rainy Monday and Tuesday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
This week’s birthdays for those who’ve made a mark in California: actor William Shatner (March 22, 1931), California Secretary of State Alex Padilla (March 22, 1973), Clippers owner Steve Ballmer (March 24, 1956), former Councilman Paul Krekorian (March 24, 1960), City Councilman Gil Cedillo (March 25, 1954) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (March 26, 1940).
If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us. Send us an email to let us know what you love or fondly remember about our state. (Please keep your story to 100 words.)
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to Benjamin Oreskes and Shelby Grad. Also follow them on Twitter @boreskes and @shelbygrad.