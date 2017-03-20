Tens of thousands turn Los Angeles Marathon into festive event

Good morning. It’s Monday, March 20, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

And the newest sanctuary city is…

“Sanctuary cities” have been sprouting all over the country over the last several years. These locales tend to be heavily Latino and fearful of mass deportations. Well, the latest city to join this club is different. It’s Malibu, which is nearly 92% white. Still, the city designated itself a sanctuary city last week after an acrimonious debate, which reflected the national divide on immigration in this country. Los Angeles Times

Marathon day in L.A.

Nearly 25,000 runners participated in the L.A. Marathon on Sunday, and about 500,000 spectators were expected on the streets to watch the runners whiz by. It was a serious athletic event with two Kenyans winning in the elite men’s and women’s divisions, but it was also a festive celebration with flags flying and revelers from around the world. Los Angeles Times

Trapped in Big Sur

Los Angeles Times columnist Robin Abcarian commandeered a helicopter to survey the damage and talk with people in Big Sur who have basically been trapped for more than a month by a broken bridge on one side and various mud and rock slides on the other. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

A doctor’s fear: Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez spent some time with Jonathan LoPresti, who has been a doctor at L.A. County-USC Medical Center for 36 years. The doctor cares for the region’s neediest patients, and Trump’s healthcare proposals have him very nervous, Lopez learns. Los Angeles Times

One-woman show: L.A.’s breakfast taco queen has quite the story. Eater Los Angeles

Looking back: When Hollywood’s biggest stars needed a scandal to disappear before it ruined them, they called these PR maestros. Known as “fixers,” they are the people who buried this town’s biggest scandals. Atlas Obscura

The gangs of L.A.: Here are some classic photos of Los Angeles’ gangs. The idea of the “gangbanger” preoccupied American culture for decades. Now that its influence on the public imagination has waned, one photographer has returned to gang members he once profiled to see how their lives have changed through the years. New York Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

A waiter is fired: An upscale restaurant in Huntington Beach has fired a waiter who asked four Latinas for “proof of residency” before he would serve them. Los Angeles Times

The judges are coming: More immigration judges are being sent to California and several other border states amid the Trump administration’s deportation crackdown. Associated Press

Who will do the farming? California farms are increasingly worried that they will not be able to find enough workers amid Trump’s immigration crackdown. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Mr. Brown goes to Washington: Gov. Jerry Brown rarely travels outside the state, but he’s heading to Washington, D.C., this week in his first trip to the nation’s capital since Donald Trump was elected. Politico

Vacation home tax break on the chopping block: In an effort to spur the creation of more affordable housing, lawmakers are considering a bill that would end a tax break for people who own vacation homes. The gains made from closing this loophole — at least $220 million annually, according to initial estimates by the state Franchise Tax Board — would be funneled to the state’s affordable housing program. Cal Matters

More time to cross, please: Pedestrians in California cities are asking for traffic signals to be changed to allow them a head start to get into the crosswalk before cars can go. Sacramento Bee