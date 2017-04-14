Essential California: Inside UC Irvine hospital's bacteria outbreak among infants

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, April 14, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Dangerous bacteria in Irvine

The public is only now learning about lethal bacteria that infected 10 already sick infants in UC Irvine Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit. Hospital officials say none of the babies died, but doctors have yet to find the source of the infections even after 220 employees used antiseptic soap and ointment to eliminate bacteria on their skin and in their noses. Los Angeles Times

Listen while you drive

Los Angeles Times columnist Patt Morrison offers a guide to talking like a Californian. She offers some tips for the “hella tricky” dialect, writing “the standard-issue California accent is about as plain, mainstream American English as you can get. But speaking like a Californian means something else, and for the people who come here from elsewhere, it can take some getting used to.” Los Angeles Times

A high-stakes operation

Read about how a common misuse of disabled parking permits can cost you $1,000. Also, don’t even think about trying to park in one of these spots, because undercover DMV investigators are on the prowl. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

A problem case: The delays in the completion of a Boyle Heights project are showing the challenges of building thousands of units for the homeless in L.A. Los Angeles Times

A money drain: A new survey from USC and the Los Angeles Business Council has found that L.A.’s soaring housing costs make it harder for companies to keep workers here. Los Angeles Times

An exculpatory audit: The charter school network Alliance College-Ready Public Schools has been cleared of financial wrongdoing in relation to its efforts to fight unionization, according to a state audit released Thursday. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Breaking it down: Your guide to California’s “sanctuary state” bill. Los Angeles Times

Behind the music: In the shadows of this weekend’s Coachella Music and Arts Festival, immigrant farm laborers toil to survive. In the citrus fields, some call it a “valley of tears.” Sojourners

Coachella in a time of Trump: The Coachella festival is putting a spotlight on Latino music this year, and one band from Argentina had some visa problems at first. Los Angeles Times

The price tag: The potential huge cost of deporting many more people here illegally. CNN Money

Watch this: Student journalists at Loyola Marymount University spent some time in Tijuana with the hope of providing “insight on the human experience that goes along” with the heated immigration debate taking place on their campus and beyond. The Los Angeles Loyolan

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

The wide-reaching housing crisis: Welcome to Patterson, where Silicon Valley’s crazy high housing costs have created a homelessness crisis 85 miles east in the Central Valley. The Guardian

Mysterious: “A newly formed water and power company managed by a San Diego housing developer is negotiating behind the scenes with the City of Industry on the future of 2,500 acres of undeveloped rolling hills near the borders of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties.” Orange County Register

He’s in trouble: A Los Angeles real estate investor faces a $17,000 fine after writing checks to help elect City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell through more than a dozen companies, violating city rules that limit campaign donations. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

ICYMI: Jonathan Martinez was winning his battle against a rare genetic condition before he was killed in San Bernardino earlier this week. Los Angeles Times

Plus: One of the teaching assistants who was in the room when Karen Smith was killed in San Bernardino recounts her experience. The Press-Enterprise