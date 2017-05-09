Essential California: Why Silicon Valley, not D.C., is drawing old campaign hands

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, May 9, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Go west!

A demand for skilled communications experts has turned Silicon Valley into a retirement community of sorts for veterans of political campaigns who are trying to start fresh outside Washington, D.C. “In a lot of ways, a campaign is a lot like a start-up: You have to build it very fast, and be prepared to spend millions of dollars to persuade people your candidate is right,” said Matt David, the head of marketing and communications for the dating app Tinder and a veteran of the 2008 John McCain campaign. Los Angeles Times.

Big payouts by the LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department paid nearly $81 million in legal settlements last year, a sharp increase as the city closed the books on several high-profile and costly cases.“It is a few cases that create the most liability.” Cmdr. Mike Hyams said. “It is not hundreds of cases.” Los Angeles Times

Tensions on campus

Racial tensions have inflamed two University of California campuses in recent days, with students of color scoring a major electoral victory at UCLA and housing concessions at UC Santa Cruz. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Live from the White House: Steve Bannon's former Hollywood partner has broken his silence to defend the White House advisor. The Hollywood Reporter

It takes a team: Doctors in Los Angeles are turning to the power of peer groups to help patients combat diabetes. Los Angeles Times

What it will look like: New renderings are offering some of the proposed plans for Los Angeles’ 2024 Olympics bid. Curbed LA

Plus: Members of the Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America are planning a campaign against the Olympic bid. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

A lack of workers: The drought may be over, but a dearth of immigrant workers has made agricultural operations in the Central Valley that much harder. Yahoo

Problems behind bars: Immigrant detention centers are beset by the “needless deaths” of inmates, because they’re not able to offer adequate healthcare, a new report finds. The Guardian

Flipping and flopping: “If Gov. Jerry Brown ends up signing a pending bill to make California a ‘sanctuary state’ for undocumented immigrants, it will be an about-face for the governor, who publicly opposed the idea of sanctuary cities several years ago.” CalMatters

Detained: An Indian-born taxi driver in Santa Ana has been detained by U.S. immigration authorities during a check-in for an 18-year-old deportation order. Associated Press

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

A race heats up: The Trump-bashing has begun in California's race for state insurance commissioner. Los Angeles Times

New congressional challenge: Actor Antonio Sabato Jr., who falsely called former President Obama a Muslim, has decided to run for Congress against Rep. Julia Brownley. Los Angeles Times

Money for the homeless problem: The Tipping Point Community charitable organization is pledging $100 million to try to cut the chronically homeless population in half over five years. San Francisco Chronicle

Meet the candidates: Delaine Eastin is the former state schools chief and is the only female candidate for California governor in 2018. KPCC

Big spenders: Here are the top-spending lobbyist groups in the state so far this year. San Francisco Chronicle

CRIME AND COURTS