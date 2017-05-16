Essential California: Today, L.A. decides the future of its schools

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, May 16, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Charter school future on the ballot

There’s a whole lot at stake in Tuesday’s election to fill two seats on the Los Angeles Board of Education. For the first time, candidates funded by charter-school advocates could win a majority of seats on the seven-member school board of the nation’s second-largest school system. It’s been a brutal, expensive campaign with the future of the L.A. schools potentially on the line. Los Angeles Times

Plus:

-- Here are the candidates’ views on a number of issues that have defined this race. Los Angeles Times

-- How expensive has the battle been? Nearly $15 million — and counting. You might know some of the donors. Los Angeles Times

-- The L.A. school fight is part of a much bigger battle. L.A. School Report

-- And where the founder of Netflix stands. Los Angeles Times

But wait, there’s more!

It’s election day not just for the L.A. school board, but also two new L.A. City Council members and a police discipline ballot measure. Los Angeles Times

Pelosi speaks

Even now, six months after Donald Trump won the presidency, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to talk about election night. She prefers to fast-forward to what happened next — and the resistance that’s emerged since the businessman took office. “Usually after an election when you don’t win, it’s very silent. Nobody calls,” Pelosi said. To her surprise, the phone started ringing. And it didn’t stop. “We were overwhelmed, inundated by people saying, ‘This is urgent. What can we do to help?’” she said. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Caught on camera: A man was fatally shot by police on live TV after a pursuit through South L.A. on Monday afternoon. Los Angeles Times

Some shocking findings: Here’s a look at five years of officer-involved shootings in San Bernardino County — an area with a population larger than New Mexico. The results are striking. KPCC

A different kind of hostage: Online pirates are claiming that they have taken Disney’s latest “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie hostage, and they’re demanding a ransom. Los Angeles Times

Union fight: A unionization battle divides Spanish-language radio in L.A. LA Weekly

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Making it personal: The faces of California’s immigration debate. KQED

Stopped on base: Construction workers at a California military base have been detained by ICE. The Mercury News

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Becerra bashes Trump: California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Monday sharply criticized the decision by President Trump's administration to reinvigorate federal prosecution of drug crimes, saying the decision will have a disproportionate effect on communities of color. Los Angeles Times

Schnur will pay up: Dan Schnur, the former chairman of the state campaign watchdog agency, has agreed to pay that agency $4,500 in fines for failing to properly disclose and handle some campaign contributions to his unsuccessful 2014 run for secretary of state. Los Angeles Times

Boldfaced name: Whatever happened to Rep. Devin Nunes, who has fallen out of the public eye since he pulled back from leading the House Russia probe? Sacramento Bee