Essential California: The Oscars try to become more diverse, but is there a price?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, June 29, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Welcome to the academy

Chris Pratt, Elle Fanning and Jordan Peele. Those are some of the newest members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in its latest and most dramatic step to diversify its overwhelmingly white and male membership. Women make up 39% of the newest class — which draws from industry professionals in 57 countries — while people of color represent 30%. If all the new invitees join, the share of women and people of color in the academy would stand at 28% and 13%, respectively. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The academy has insisted that it can broaden its membership without lowering its standards. Times film critic Justin Chang believes the new class proves that to be true as the academy goes global. Los Angeles Times

-- But this Oscar-watcher is much less impressed. The Hollywood Reporter

-- And Halle Berry’s take on the Oscars and diversity. Teen Vogue

Beware of what you breathe

A new study has found that breathing air deemed safe by the EPA can cut short the lives of Americans. This comes at a time when the Trump administration is moving to delay and dismantle air quality regulations. “The nationwide study of more than 60 million senior citizens linked long-term exposure to two main smog pollutants — ozone and fine particulate matter — to an increased risk of premature death.” Los Angeles Times

DWP pay raises approved

Many are up in arms now that the Los Angeles City Council has approved a contract providing six raises in five years for members of the Department of Water and Power’s biggest and most powerful union. The vote was 11-3, and transparency advocates say the contract’s fast-tracked approval is another example of the powerful sway labor unions hold at City Hall. Los Angeles Times

Plus: “When it comes to the DWP, you want your elected leaders to be watchdogs, not lap dogs,” Times columnist Steve Lopez writes. He castigates the deal while also toasting the political cunning of union boss Brian D’Arcy, who wrung the concessions out of the city. Los Angeles Times

The math: How real are the “cost savings” in the generous DWP union contract? We run the numbers. Los Angeles Times

The GOP is gearing up

The GOP may be in dire straits in California, but a flurry of recent moves suggests the party of Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon is not willing to abandon the 2018 gubernatorial race, as it did four years ago. A viable Republican top-of-the-ticket candidate could be crucial to driving GOP voters to the polls in seven California House races that are expected to be battlegrounds. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Fire update: Firefighters on Wednesday increased containment around four Southern California wildfires that have gutted homes, cars and forced some residents to flee, according to state and federal officials. Los Angeles Times

In Burbank: Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders in Burbank on Wednesday afternoon as a brush fire burned close to homes in the Verdugo Mountains above a neighborhood there. Los Angeles Times

Big trade news: Clippers star Chris Paul has been traded to the Houston Rockets. Times columnist Bill Plaschke writes: “If Chris Paul was indeed the face of the Clippers, his final expression was a sneer.” Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

On the horizon: A proposed California law would let state voters decide in November 2020 whether to remove the mandatory punishment for a person who falsifies citizenship documents. Los Angeles Times