Essential California: The Oscars try to become more diverse, but is there a price?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, June 29, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Welcome to the academy
Chris Pratt, Elle Fanning and Jordan Peele. Those are some of the newest members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in its latest and most dramatic step to diversify its overwhelmingly white and male membership. Women make up 39% of the newest class — which draws from industry professionals in 57 countries — while people of color represent 30%. If all the new invitees join, the share of women and people of color in the academy would stand at 28% and 13%, respectively. Los Angeles Times
Plus: The academy has insisted that it can broaden its membership without lowering its standards. Times film critic Justin Chang believes the new class proves that to be true as the academy goes global. Los Angeles Times
-- But this Oscar-watcher is much less impressed. The Hollywood Reporter
-- And Halle Berry’s take on the Oscars and diversity. Teen Vogue
Beware of what you breathe
A new study has found that breathing air deemed safe by the EPA can cut short the lives of Americans. This comes at a time when the Trump administration is moving to delay and dismantle air quality regulations. “The nationwide study of more than 60 million senior citizens linked long-term exposure to two main smog pollutants — ozone and fine particulate matter — to an increased risk of premature death.” Los Angeles Times
DWP pay raises approved
Many are up in arms now that the Los Angeles City Council has approved a contract providing six raises in five years for members of the Department of Water and Power’s biggest and most powerful union. The vote was 11-3, and transparency advocates say the contract’s fast-tracked approval is another example of the powerful sway labor unions hold at City Hall. Los Angeles Times
Plus: “When it comes to the DWP, you want your elected leaders to be watchdogs, not lap dogs,” Times columnist Steve Lopez writes. He castigates the deal while also toasting the political cunning of union boss Brian D’Arcy, who wrung the concessions out of the city. Los Angeles Times
The math: How real are the “cost savings” in the generous DWP union contract? We run the numbers. Los Angeles Times
The GOP is gearing up
The GOP may be in dire straits in California, but a flurry of recent moves suggests the party of Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon is not willing to abandon the 2018 gubernatorial race, as it did four years ago. A viable Republican top-of-the-ticket candidate could be crucial to driving GOP voters to the polls in seven California House races that are expected to be battlegrounds. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Fire update: Firefighters on Wednesday increased containment around four Southern California wildfires that have gutted homes, cars and forced some residents to flee, according to state and federal officials. Los Angeles Times
In Burbank: Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders in Burbank on Wednesday afternoon as a brush fire burned close to homes in the Verdugo Mountains above a neighborhood there. Los Angeles Times
Big trade news: Clippers star Chris Paul has been traded to the Houston Rockets. Times columnist Bill Plaschke writes: “If Chris Paul was indeed the face of the Clippers, his final expression was a sneer.” Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
On the horizon: A proposed California law would let state voters decide in November 2020 whether to remove the mandatory punishment for a person who falsifies citizenship documents. Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Why no vote? Single-payer healthcare advocates protested at the state Capitol with a message for Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon: “Shame on you!” Los Angeles Times
Plus: Rendon’s tough but necessary move. Cal Matters
A buddy cop movie: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Wednesday called on cities and states to lead the nation's fight against global warming, as the federal government begins to reverse its climate change policies. Los Angeles Times
Sure, get a Tesla! “Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, is pushing a proposal to establish a $3-billion fund to support the spread of electric vehicles with bigger rebates, more programs for low-income buyers and the deployment of more charging stations.” The Mercury News
CRIME AND COURTS
Teaming up: Amid a surge of opioid overdoses in the area, Santa Clarita officials are teaming up with the Sheriff’s Department to arrest dealers but also offer rehab. Los Angeles Times
In Cudahy: A man who came to the Cudahy City Council meeting with a pro-Trump group protesting the city’s sanctuary status was arrested after he brandished a gun during an argument, authorities said. Los Angeles Times
Getting some help: A Sacramento County sheriff's robot located a suspect who shot a deputy in the face during fight. A negotiator communicated with the suspect through the robot’s speaker and eventually convinced the man to surrender. Los Angeles Times
THE ENVIRONMENT
In court: The California Supreme Court declined to consider an appeal from business groups who were fighting the cap-and-trade program. They argued it was an unconstitutional tax. Los Angeles Times
On the weather front: Some 8,200 years ago, California's forecast was 150 years of rain. Back then there was no complaining about a drought. Popular Science
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Familiar crisis: A grim chronicle of growing homeless camps in Oakland. San Francisco Chronicle
At Yosemite: Just in time for the busy weekend, Tioga Pass, Yosemite’s back-door route, will finally open to vehicles at 8 a.m. today, a month later than usual. Los Angeles Times
Pizza-making robots: Silicon Valley’s solution to getting you a hot pizza fast. Washington Post
California bands: A theory on Haim and the success of quintessentially California bands in the United Kingdom. Pitchfork
Imagine the smell: Local authorities warned a San Francisco exotic bird owner that she’ll need to get rid of most of the 500 exotic birds that are being bred and sold out of her backyard. CBS San Francisco
Surprise! This may surprise you, but Californians have only the fifth-worst commute of any state. “Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Overflow Data estimates that Californians spend an average of 28.9 minutes commuting to work each day.” Sacramento Bee
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: partly cloudy Thursday, sunny Friday. San Diego: partly cloudy Thursday and Friday. San Francisco area: cloudy Thursday and Friday. Sacramento: sunny Thursday and Friday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Margot Smith:
“I went to Beverly Hills High School (Class of ’48). Algebra class was on the second floor, and I loved staring out the window and watching moviemaking in the lot behind the school in what is now Century City. They shot Westerns, with cowboys on horseback and women in hoop skirts, and Civil War epics. I did not do well in algebra. Beverly High had one of the first parking lots for student cars in the country. The swimming pool covered by a basketball court was also famous and a wonder. BHHS had a marvelous aquatic swim team — the Aquacade — that we all enjoyed seeing do water ballet a la Esther Williams. What a time that was.”
If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us. Send us an email to let us know what you love or fondly remember about our state. (Please keep your story to 100 words.)
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to Benjamin Oreskes and Shelby Grad. Also follow them on Twitter @boreskes and @shelbygrad.