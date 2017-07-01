Essential California: She watched her ex-husband end his life under California's new right-to-die law.

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, July 1. Here’s what you don’t want to miss this weekend:

Witnessing the end

Roberta Stone watched her ex-husband end his life under California's new right-to-die law. Bob Stone had been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer the year prior, and chemotherapy had failed. He was one of 111 people last year who took advantage of a new law in California allowing people with terminal illnesses to request medicines from their doctors to kill themselves. Los Angeles Times

The end of an era

For 30 years, KSCI’s programming featured an eclectic mix of morning shows, talk shows, news and coverage of topics from sports to music, travel to religion. At one point, it offered content in 14 Asian languages, including Japanese, Vietnamese and Tagalog, along with Spanish. That’s now ending as the channel ceases its international programming. Los Angeles Times

When the budget is a rallying call

The rhetoric from California Democrats surrounding this year’s state budget, signed into law Tuesday, has sounded more like a call to arms. It is the latest sign that the era of President Trump has done more than change the mood of the majority party’s lawmakers in Sacramento — it’s changed their approach to governing the nation’s most populous state. Los Angeles Times

No way, Mr. President: “I will not provide sensitive voter information to a committee that has already inaccurately passed judgment that millions of Californians voted illegally,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said, in response to the Trump administration’s request for information in order to study voter fraud in the 2016 election. “California’s participation would only serve to legitimize the false and already debunked claims of massive voter fraud.” San Francisco Chronicle

A new debate: Is algebra necessary to obtain a college degree? A growing number of educators have challenged this long-held gold standard of math in California, particularly at a time when two-year colleges are under increasing pressure to improve completion rates. Los Angeles Times

Jailhouse arrests: Fourteen people, including 12 Los Angeles County jail inmates, have been charged in connection with a series of violent prisoner assaults orchestrated by the Mexican Mafia, authorities announced Friday. Los Angeles Times

Gang roundup: Dozens of people were arrested and 77 weapons were seized in what law enforcement officials said Thursday was the largest gang takedown in the San Jacinto Valley. Los Angeles Times

More science, more problems: The threat of earthquakes keeps rising as scientists learn more about seismic faults. San Diego Union-Tribune

Plane crash: A small plane crashed on the southbound 405 Freeway north of MacArthur Boulevard in Irvine. The crash injured the plane’s two passengers. CBS LA

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times On weekends, Del Hunter-White doesn't use her car because it's so difficult to find a parking spot. On weekends, Del Hunter-White doesn't use her car because it's so difficult to find a parking spot. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s installment comes from one of your Essential California authors, Benjamin Oreskes. He wrote last week about how the city of Los Angeles has not built any disabled parking spots requested by residents in seven years. Learn below how that story came together:

The blessing and curse of having your email address splayed across the Internet is that lots of unsolicited messages land in your inbox. Some come from “Nigerian princes.” Some come from public relations representatives pitching a person or product. And some come from angry readers wishing you the worst.

Somewhere in this daily deluge, a few emails that might be the kernel of a story also trickle in.

Several months ago, the day after I wrote a widely shared story about the abuse of disabled parking placards, one such message from Del Hunter-White came my way.