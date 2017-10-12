Essential California: The wildfire death toll grows in Northern California

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Oct. 12, and here’s what’s happening across California:

Where was the warning?

As fast-moving fires invaded neighborhoods across Northern California this week, residents in Napa and Sonoma counties said they were alerted to the approaching disaster by frantic shouts from neighbors, honking horns, blaring smoke alarms and even the noise of an American flag whipping in the intense winds. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that at least some residents did not receive warnings on their cellphones similar to an Amber Alert. The so-called Wireless Emergency Alert sends a loud, screeching alarm or vibrations to all cellphones in a geographic area unless a user specifically opts out. Los Angeles Times

Here are the latest stats:

— Fire officials reported at least 23 fire-related deaths as of late Wednesday morning. Los Angeles Times

— At least 3,500 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 170,000 acres. Los Angeles Times

Plus:

— Did power lines cause some of the fires? SF Gate

— This is a good time to look at your own fire insurance. Los Angeles Times

— A list of wineries damaged by the fires. Mercury News

USC scandals

A USC administrator responsible for raising hundreds of millions of dollars for the university has left his post amid allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues, the latest blow to a campus already dealing with the arrest of an assistant basketball coach and the departures of two medical school deans accused of misconduct. David Carrera, a university vice president who helped lead USC's historic $6-billion fundraising campaign, is the subject of an internal university investigation in which dozens of employees have been interviewed about his treatment of women, university officials confirmed Tuesday in response to inquiries from The Times. Los Angeles Times

Plus: A federal grand jury in New York has issued sweeping subpoenas to USC, Arizona, Auburn and Oklahoma State, the four schools whose assistant coaches have been charged in the college basketball bribery and corruption case, according to a person familiar with the process. USC has turned over laptop computers used by Tony Bland, the associate head coach facing charges that include soliciting a bribe and wire fraud, in addition to those of head coach Andy Enfield and assistants Jason Hart and Chris Capko, according to two people with knowledge about the situation who spoke on the condition they not be identified because of the ongoing legal proceedings. Los Angeles Times

The world of casino security

The casino hotels on the Las Vegas Strip, with all their glitzy delights, aren’t just palaces of distraction. They’re miniature surveillance states. A typical facility might be armed with thousands of cameras that record gamblers as they enter, while they play and when they leave. The footage is stored as potential evidence and monitored by internal security forces who are prepared to dispatch a response within moments. So how was Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock able to sneak in an arsenal and kill 58 unsuspecting country music festival-goers? Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Problem deputies: The debate over a secret list of 300 Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies with histories of dishonesty or other similar misconduct is now before the California Supreme Court. In an order filed Wednesday, the court said it would consider an appeal made by Sheriff Jim McDonnell in his attempt to reveal to prosecutors the names of these deputies. Los Angeles Times

Bigger picture: Here’s what the Los Angeles Times’ “Dirty John” series reveals about domestic abuse. Los Angeles Times

Scary numbers: Enrollment has dropped even more than anticipated in the Los Angeles Unified School District, exacerbating budget problems and signaling that efforts to reverse the decline are falling short. Los Angeles Times

Tough as nails: This female L.A. city editor entered a man’s world, and newspapering was never the same. An appreciation of Agness “Aggie” Underwood. LA Weekly

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT