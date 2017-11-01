Essential California: Dodgers will play Game 7 of the World Series tonight

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 1, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Dodgers win to force a Game 7

Dodger Stadium has staged concerts, soccer games, a papal mass, even a bullfight. But today will mark the first time baseball’s third-oldest ballpark will play host to Game 7 of a World Series. The Dodgers forced a final game by defeating the Astros, 3-1, on Tuesday. “Could you expect any less? Could you ask for any more? The baseball gods may not answer letters, but they do allow dreams to flourish,” The Times’ Andy McCullough writes. Los Angeles Times

How big is this? It’s “the biggest baseball game ever played in this city. And it is happening because of the smallest things, the little jabs the Dodgers threw Tuesday night in what could have been their final hours,” columnist Bill Plaschke says. Los Angeles Times

The pitcher: The Dodgers delivered on a promise to Yu Darvish, who will get a chance for redemption in Game 7. Los Angeles Times

Paint it blue: A bridge too far? Los Angeles Times

And: Houston versus L.A., library division. LAist

Weinstein and Toback investigations

Beverly Hills police said Tuesday the department has open investigations into movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and filmmaker James Toback after recently receiving allegations that they committed sexual assaults. In a statement released Tuesday evening, police did not provide details of the investigations but urged anyone who believes he or she was a victim to come forward. Los Angeles Times

In England: British police are investigating 11 allegations of sexual assaults involving Weinstein that span several decades, sources said. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Life can be tough when your harasser is a superstar. New York Times

The secrets of nondisclosure agreements

Why do some actions in Hollywood stay hidden? Consider these agreements: If you wanted to work for Leonardo DiCaprio’s company Greenhour Corp. a few years ago, you would have had to sign a document crucial to the Oscar winner’s “personal safety, well being and business.” Prospective workers were asked to consent to confidentiality agreements that not only prevented them from disclosing private information about the actor, but also a long list of “offensive/inappropriate material” they may be exposed to in the development of films and other projects. Los Angeles Times

Taxing time for motorists — and later, politicians?

A state gas tax increase of 12 cents per gallon kicks in Wednesday, and while the immediate impact will mean less money in motorists’ wallets, the long-term political fallout could roll into next year, when the higher levies are expected to be an issue in elections across California. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Crackdown: Despite protests from civil libertarians, Los Angeles lawmakers voted Tuesday to ban protesters from carrying pepper spray, baseball bats, glass bottles, stun guns and other potentially dangerous items after clashes in Berkeley, Charlottesville, Va., and other cities. Critics contend that the new law would end up criminalizing the act of carrying ordinary items such as soda bottles or stiff signs. Los Angeles Times

Real estate deal: The Grand Central Market on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles is being sold to a Beverly Hills real estate investor who vows to preserve its historic charms while sprucing the place up. The sale for a yet-unknown amount includes the Million Dollar Theater building next door. Los Angeles Times

Lion surprise: An uncollared mountain lion was caught on camera roaming the Hollywood Hills just after midnight recently — the first official evidence of a cougar inhabiting a specially preserved parcel of land in Laurel Canyon, wildlife advocates say. Los Angeles Times