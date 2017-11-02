Essential California: Dodgers fans are feeling blue

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Nov. 2, and here’s what’s happening across California:

Dodgers fans are feeling blue

It was a crazy run, but in the only Game 7 of the World Series ever held at Dodger Stadium, the boys in blue did not rise to the occasion when the Houston Astros did. The 5-1 loss “will haunt the Dodgers,” Times reporter Andy McCullough writes. “During the long months before the next spring dawns, they will ruminate over how close they came, and how far they remained.” One player not likely to be back: pitcher Yu Darvish, who surrendered five runs in less than two innings. Los Angeles Times

Too soon: “After waiting 29 years for their championship moment, Dodgers fans watched their hopes disintegrate Wednesday night in about 29 minutes,” says columnist Bill Plaschke. But all is not lost. Los Angeles Times

The fans: Those rooting for Houston were elated with the franchise’s first championship in its 55-year history; Dodgers fans, devastated. “It’s gonna be a sad day in L.A. tomorrow,” said one. Los Angeles Times

And: Some terrific photos of the Dodgers’ World Series run. Los Angeles Times

Six women accuse Brett Ratner of sexual harassment, misconduct

The sexual harassment allegations roiling Hollywood have focused on producer Harvey Weinstein, director James Toback and numerous other powerful men. Now director-producer Brett Ratner is in the spotlight. In interviews with The Times, six women have accused Ratner of a range of sexual harassment and misconduct that allegedly took place in private homes, on movie sets or at industry events. As is often the case, none of the women reported the allegations to the police. Ratner denies any wrongdoing. Los Angeles Times

The fallout: Warner Bros. is severing ties with the embattled filmmaker. Los Angeles Times

Plus: An allegation against Dustin Hoffman has prompted an apology from the veteran actor. The Hollywood Reporter

Silicon Valley is put on notice

Lawmakers leveled blistering criticism at Facebook, Twitter and Google on Wednesday for failing to act aggressively to block Russian use of their social media platforms to sow division before and after last year’s presidential election. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-San Francisco) warned the California-based companies that they needed to be more aggressive in stopping secret foreign use of their technology — or Congress would step in. Los Angeles Times

Sizing up the situation: By some measures, five huge tech companies control the world. Is this a huge danger, or does it give regulators more control? New York Times

And: Why Facebook is likely to become an even bigger player in political advertising. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

100 years of magic: Wednesday marked the centennial of Mt. Wilson’s 100-inch Hooker telescope. When it gathered its first light on Nov. 1, 1917, it overtook its 60-inch neighbor and became the largest telescope in the world — a position it held for more than three decades. In the San Gabriel Mountains, astronomer Edwin Hubble discovered that the universe existed far beyond the edges of the Milky Way galaxy. Later, with a former mule driver named Milton Humason, he discovered that the universe was not static, but was in fact expanding. Los Angeles Times

Mall walk: Will turning the shopping mall into an art gallery help retail fortunes? We’re about to find out in Canoga Park. L.A. Daily News

Skid row south: Orange County will begin enforcing public access hours Friday on a stretch of the Santa Ana River trail between Huntington Beach and Anaheim, a move that is expected to displace a large population of homeless people who have set up camp along the river. Officials fear the area is becoming a “skid row.” Los Angeles Times