Essential California: 'Extraordinary' January has weather experts alarmed

"Unusual" and "extraordinary" are among the words weather experts are using to describe the record heat and dry streak afflicting Southern California, where January is feeling a lot like July. It's a repeat of the unusually hot, dry and windy weather that helped fuel huge brush fires in December. Since the end of last February, downtown Los Angeles has seen just 2.26 inches of rain — an anemic amount over an 11-month period. Los Angeles has seen just 28% of its average precipitation since October. "We're about halfway through the rain season, so we've only got February and March, and they better be a miracle," says climatologist Bill Patzert. "If they're not, we just backflipped into the drought again." Los Angeles Times