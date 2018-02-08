Essential California: State moves ahead with one delta tunnel, scaling back ambitious water delivery project

"My fondest memories are of visiting Disneyland in the late '50s. I remember being there in a stroller, having to go take a nap in our car with my father in what is now the entrance to Disney's California Adventure, but best of all, being just old enough to walk in on my own. My Dad stopped parking up front and instead went to the rear of the parking area, where there was still a large stand of orange trees. This allowed us the thrill of picking a fresh orange and eating it while waiting for a comfy tram ride to the entrance. I'll never forget how good those oranges tasted! And no one ever told us to stop eating them on the tram. I still get a thrill when I see the Disney gardeners have planted seasonal orange trees inside the park and wish I could pick one again."