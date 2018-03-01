Essential California: Trump, immigration and 'The Wall'

Transportation officials have clashed for decades with local and environmental advocates over how to untangle traffic and speed the movement of goods along the 710 Freeway without further harming the surrounding neighborhoods that lie in what's known as "the diesel death zone." After all that debate, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has a chance this week to make a decision. At a downtown board meeting Thursday, the agency's directors will consider two alternatives to widen the 710, both of which would require evicting hundreds residents and business owners to make room for new freeway lanes. Los Angeles Times