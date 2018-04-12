Essential California: Calling the California National Guard

"After two years' service in India as an Army doctor during World War II, my father was posted to the hospital in Modesto. Mom, Dad and three kids lived, cooked, ate and slept in one hotel showroom for three months until Dad's discharge. We piled into our old car for the trip home to Chicago beginning with Route 1 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, where we stayed with friends in Bel-Air. To me, a 15-year-old, the ocean scenery was spectacular, but the high point was ringing their neighbors' doorbells and getting their autographs — actors James Craig and Maureen O'Hara."