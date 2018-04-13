Essential California: A renewed vision for The Times

A thriving river, teeming with wildlife. A future in which the city meets its own water needs without importing extra from elsewhere. Can Los Angeles have both? That's the challenge facing a city that aspires to live within its environmental means. If local agencies follow through on their most ambitious plans to capture more stormwater and reuse treated wastewater, the 51-mile-long Los Angeles River will probably dry up for a few months of the year, according to research from UCLA. Los Angeles Times