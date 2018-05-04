Essential California: The pitfalls of DNA testing

There were failed leads that came before last week's dramatic capture of Golden State Killer suspect Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. in a Sacramento suburb — an arrest that also hinged on the novel tactic of comparing crime scene DNA with genealogy site data. Though prosecutors are sure they have the killer, their earlier probes illustrate the potential pitfalls of a strategy that relies on a fishing expedition to identify potential suspects in a sea of genetic data. By casting such a wide net, authorities risk compromising the privacy of anyone whose genetic data appears online, along with their relatives, experts say. Los Angeles Times