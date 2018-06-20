Essential California: First, brown water. Then, a dirty trick in Compton?

“I arrived in Berkeley in the 1980s, having crossed the country by car in a five-day journey from Cambridge, Mass. Setting foot the next day on the beautiful UC Berkeley campus made me realize that the long journey in a small car was well worth the effort. I knew coming here that Berkeley had ushered in the atomic age by Dr. Lawrence first smashing the atom on campus, Oppenheimer leading the development of the atom bomb, Mario Savio leading the free speech movement, that the oncogene and covalent bonding had been discovered here, along with 16 elements on the periodic table, and the very reason I had become a neuroscientist, because Dr. Marian Diamond had discovered neuroplasticity here. Standing amidst Classical Revival architecture and underneath the Campanile that day, I was inspired to do my small part in helping to change the world for the better. I've lived in many parts of the U.S., and indeed a number of places in the world, but no other place affords opportunity and inspires like California.”