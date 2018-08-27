Essential California: Would a new city solve Southern California's housing crunch?

After years of planning and debate, as well as real estate busts and booms, it’s looking more likely a new city will emerge on the northern tip of L.A. County near the Grapevine. At a time when many planners are urging denser developments in the urban core near transit lines and job centers, Centennial at Tejon Ranch is a throwback to a much more traditional form of development in California. It would create a whole new community on the fringes of the city, extending Southern California's suburbs outward to now remote, empty land. Los Angeles Times