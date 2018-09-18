Essential California: Anger in the carpool lanes

The right to return is a safeguard for renters displaced under the Ellis Act, a state law that allows landlords to evict tenants from rent-controlled units if they are tearing down a building or getting out of the rental business. Under L.A. city rules, if the landlord promptly backs out of those plans and leases the apartments again, former tenants are allowed to return at roughly the same rents. But tenant activists say it rarely works out that way. Los Angeles Times