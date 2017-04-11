Essential California: Horror at a San Bernardino school: 'He just shot everywhere'

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, April 11, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Shooting horror

A teacher and an 8-year-old boy were shot and killed at a San Bernardino elementary school Monday morning when the teacher’s husband opened fire inside a special needs classroom before turning the gun on himself. Students described a horrific scene of random gunfire in the special ed classroom. He “just walked in with the gun. He just shot everywhere. I went under the table and then I saw a teacher run out. So I just ran out. My friend and my teacher, they got shot,” one girl said. Los Angeles Times

Tesla’s test

Investors sent Tesla’s market value into entirely new territory, briefly ripping past General Motors in market value, putting the electric car maker in first place among U.S. automakers. But this bull run also raises the stakes for the company as it prepares to begin assembling its highly anticipated mass-market electric sedan, the Model 3, which is scheduled for release this summer or fall, or perhaps later. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND BORDER

San Diego’s wall: President Trump’s proposed wall on the southern border will kick off in the San Diego border community of Otay Mesa. The community is home to one of two border crossings in San Diego and will be the site where 20 chosen bidders will erect prototypes of the envisioned wall. Los Angeles Times

Crossings drop: Across the Southwest border, the number of immigrants caught crossing illegally into the United States has dropped dramatically. Fewer than 12,200 people were apprehended in March, a 64% decrease from the same time last year, and the lowest monthly number in at least 17 years. Los Angeles Times

Legal battle: How a jog near a border fence ended with dueling lawsuits between a former Navy SEAL and a Border Patrol agent. San Diego Union-Tribune

Pushing out: California’s protections for those here illegally are spreading to other states. New York Times

L.A. STORIES

Missing: A 78-year-old hiker who has gained a measure of international fame for hiking to the top of Mt. Baldy more than 700 times, has been missing on the mountain since Friday. Los Angeles Times

Kings departures: General Manager Dean Lombardi, who built the Kings into a two-time Stanley Cup champion but became ensnared in a series of questionable trades and signings, was dismissed on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s second non-playoff finish in the last three seasons. Coach Darryl Sutter is also out. Los Angeles Times

A bank that registers: An East Los Angeles bank known for a design that celebrates Latino spirit is now on the historic register. Curbed Los Angeles

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Stadium woes: The California Legislature’s long, mostly failed history of trying to package big deals for professional sports teams. Los Angeles Times

Election fines: A national anti-marijuana coalition is facing $6,000 in fines for campaign finance violations in its opposition to Proposition 64, a November ballot measure that legalized recreational use of cannabis in California. Los Angeles Times

Trump tweet: A Cal State Fresno professor is facing criticism and an investigation after he tweeted that “Trump must hang.” Fresno Bee

Park investigation: The former Yosemite National Park superintendent's management style was less than ideal, a new report says, but investigators did not find evidence of gender bias. Sacramento Bee

Charter woes: Charter schools are proliferating where they aren’t needed while state funding continues to support even those charters that violate state law, according to a report released Monday by a research and advocacy group. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS